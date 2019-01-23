Thieves use stolen Audi for break-ins at Edinburgh jewellery and clothes stores

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole an Audi car overnight and then used it to break in to three businesses across Edinburgh.

The Audi A3 Quattro was stolen from a home in Buckstone Loan and was used to break in and steal clothes from JD Sports at Fort Kinnaird and the Gant store in George Street, before £10,000 of items were taken from Clarkson Jewellers in West Bow.

The stolen Audi. Pic: Police Scotland

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the spate of break ins.

In a statement, police said that the car was stolen at some point overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The vehicle, which is Daytona Grey in colour and has registration numer S068 NNW, was then used to carry out the crimes at separate locations between 5.15am and 6.15am.

Officers were firstly alerted to a break-in at the JD Sports store at Fort Kinnaird, where various items of North Face, Nike and Under Armour clothing were stolen.

The back of the stolen Audi. Pic: Police Scotland

Another report was then received in relation to entry being forced at the Gant premises on George Street, where clothing was also taken.

A third break-in was then reported at the Clarkson Jewellers in West Bow. During this incident approximately £10,000 worth of stock was stolen.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, of Edinburgh Division’s Housebreaking Unit, said: “Those responsible for these break-ins have caused significant damage to the home and businesses they targeted and stole various valuable items, including the Audi car.

“If you have seen the vehicle since the early hours of Wednesday morning, or know its current whereabouts then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around any of the affected areas between Tuesday and Wednesday, should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact the Housebreaking Unit via 101 and quote incident numbers 389, 387, 367 or 479 of the 23rd January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

