This is why a police cordon was put up around a Princes Street bus stop

Have your say

Police have confirmed the reason a bus stop on Edinburgh's historic Princes Street was cordoned off on Wednesday evening.

A disturbance involving two people, leading to one receiving an eye injury, was the reason for the police presence in the city centre.

There was a heavy police presence on Princes Street on Wednesday evening

The Evening News reported last night how there was a heavy police presence on Edinburgh's famous shopping street.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show a cordon in place on Princes Street outside Marks & Spencer while a police presence was also visible near the Mercure Hotel.

Officers were seen taking statements from members of the public.

One eye-witness reported at the time: "Police everywhere and a car is blocking the road across from Waverley Mall."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There was a disturbance involving two people which led to one being assaulted on Princes Street on Wednesday evening.

There was a heavy police presence on Princes Street on Wednesday evening

"No one has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

For the latest breaking news and crime incidents in and around Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.