This is why a police cordon was put up around a Princes Street bus stop

Police have confirmed the reason a bus stop on Edinburgh's historic Princes Street was cordoned off on Wednesday evening.
A disturbance involving two people, leading to one receiving an eye injury, was the reason for the police presence in the city centre.
The Evening News reported last night how there was a heavy police presence on Edinburgh's famous shopping street.
Pictures sent to the Evening News show a cordon in place on Princes Street outside Marks & Spencer while a police presence was also visible near the Mercure Hotel.
Officers were seen taking statements from members of the public.
One eye-witness reported at the time: "Police everywhere and a car is blocking the road across from Waverley Mall."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There was a disturbance involving two people which led to one being assaulted on Princes Street on Wednesday evening.
"No one has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
