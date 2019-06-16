This is why police helicopter was spotted flying over Edinburgh last night

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST was nabbed by cops in a massive coordinated swoop in the Capital last night.

The force helicopter and dog units were drafted in after the 23-year-old rider is understood to have failed to stop.

Officers swooped in the north west of the city during the late hours.

The police helicopter was spotted in the night sky circling the area at around 10pm.

Residents then reported seeing the chopper flying further south of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland tweeted: "Did you see @polscotair over #Edinburgh tonight?

"Deployed after motorcycle rider failed to stop in @EdinPolNW

"We co-ordinated response from local officers, @polscotrpu @polscotdogs @polscotair Following a pursuit a 23yr old man was arrested. #Teamwork."

The operation is understood to have ended with the 23-year-old being arrested.