Three charged over fatal stabbing on Magdalene Drive

Three people have been charged by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in a garden in Edinburgh.

The 49-year-old was rushed to hospital after reportedly being stabbed on Sunday at around 6.20pm .

Magdalene Drive, where Police attended to investigate a stabbing that occurred on the evening of Sunday July 8

The man collapsed in a garden to the rear of properties at Magdalene Drive.

A 26-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were in custody last night as police continued their inquiries.

Police swooped on the area after a man was found with “serious injuries”. Several police vehicles and officers were witnessed at the scene.

In a video sent to the Evening News on Sunday night, a police officer can be seen performing CPR on a man. Two paramedics and another officer appear to be securing the man on to a stretcher at the scene.

Police attended to investigate a stabbing

The police officer can then be seen to continue the resuscitation as two paramedics rush him towards an ambulance. Before the emergency crew can reach the ambulance, they pause so the officer can continue administering CPR. As the man is eventually wheeled towards the ambulance, the officer continues to attempt to revive him as police and paramedics cluster around.

Magdalene Drive was closed after the incident and police were reported to have told residents to go home and lock their doors.

A 26-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 36 are all scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Kevin McLean, Local Area Commander for North East Edinburgh, said: “We recognise that this incident was of great shock to the local community and we have moved quickly to arrest and charged three people.

“We are satisfied this is an isolated matter and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. I’d like to express my thanks to the inquiry team for their swift investigation and to the general public for their assistance and support.”