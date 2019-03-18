Three men burst into man’s Wester Hailes home in attempted murder

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by three men in an attempted murder at an address in Wester Hailes.

The incident happened around 12.10am on Monday 18th March within an address in Murrayburn Gardens.

A 35-year-old man was inside the property when three men have entered and attacked him.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his arm and abdomen and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he continues to be treated.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this assault are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, in his thirties with a medium build, mousey brown short hair and wearing a black shiny tracksuit top and black trousers.

The second suspect is described as white, in his thirties with short fair hair and wearing a dark jumper and dark trousers.

The third suspect is described as being white, in his thirties with an average height and build and dark brown hair.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts from Corstorphine CID said: “We are still working to determine what the motivation for this attack was an we are keen to hear from members of the public who can assist with this investigation.

“If you saw any suspicious activity in the Murrayburn Gardens area during the early hours of Monday morning, then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you have any other relevant information, including details of those responsible, then we would also urge you to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 037 of the 18th March. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

