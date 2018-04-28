Three vehicles destroyed in midnight blaze at Granton

Fire crew battled for four hours to put out a blaze at an industrial estate in Granton last night.

Emergency services raced to the scene at West Harbour Road just before midnight on Friday.

Three vehicles, including one articulated lorry, were found to be well alight.

The vehicles were contained within an outbuilding at the industrial estate.

One eyewitness described hearing a few small explosions and said they could smell burning plastic.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said the last fire appliance left at 4am on Saturday morning.

They added that police were now looking into the matter.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if there were suspicious circumstances.

More as we get it...