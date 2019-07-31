Three-week-old baby girl dies on the way to hospital after mum discovered she wasn't breathing

Have your say

A three-week-old baby girl died in an ambulance after being rushed to hospital when her mum realised she wasn't breathing.

The police and the ambulance service was rushed to the family's address in Drylaw at around 3am on Tuesday 30 July following the discovery.

The baby girl died in the ambulance on the way to hospital (Photo: TSPL)

Sadly, the baby girl died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The death is being treated as unexplained with police inquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in the Drylaw area at around 3.10am on Tuesday 30th July following a report that a 3-week-old baby girl had taken unwell.

“Emergency services attended but the baby was sadly pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”