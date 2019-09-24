Thug smashed pint glass into man's face in Dunbar pub leaving 'permanent scarring'

A thug who smashed a pint tumbler into a man’s face during a pub row is facing a jail sentence.

Nathan Hill launched the savage attack on victim Lee Thomson when the pair clashed in Dunbar earlier this year.

Hill turned up at the town’s Black Bull pub with a pal at around 12:30am on June 1 and the pair soon struck up a conversation with Mr Thomson.

But a few minutes after joining each other’s company Hill stood up and angrily swung his arm at Mr Thomson’s head while clutching a pint glass.

The glass smashed on impact with the victim’s head and he was eventually rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Mr Thomson will now be scarred for life following the brutal pub assault.

Hill, from Dunbar, pleaded guilty to assaulting Lee Thomson by striking him to the head with a glass to his injury and permanent disfigurement when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Clare Kennedy told the court Hill and a pal had arrived at the pub in the early hours of June 1 and soon began chatting to Mr Thomson.

The fiscal said: “He was speaking with the complainer and there was a disagreement between Hill and the complainer and words were exchanged.

“The complainer stood up and Hill stood up and swung towards Mr Thomson with his right hand and while holding a glass. It smashed on impact.”

The pub’s manager witnessed the attack and immediately called in the police and an ambulance to deal with the situation.

The fiscal added Mr Thomson had a wound which was closed using stitches and despite the injury not being life-threatening he was described as having “permanent scarring to his face”.

Murray Robertson, defending, said the attack was “clearly a serious matter” but reserved his mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Donald Corke remanded Hill in custody and deferred sentence to next month.

