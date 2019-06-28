Thug wearing Armani hoodie attempts to rob teenager at knife-point in Bathgate

A teenager was left shaken after a thug wearing an Armani hooded top attempted to rob him at knife-point in Bathgate.

The 18-year-old was walking in Mid Street at around 3pm on Thursday, June 27 when he was approached by a man with a knife wearing an Armani EA7 hooded top who demanded his belongings.

The 18-year-oldwas walking in Mid Street at around 3pm on Thursday, June 27. PIC GOOGLE

The victim refused and ran off towards Hopetoun Street, where he sought assistance.

READ MORE: Police incident on residential street in Leith​



Inquiries to identify the suspect are ongoing and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, in his late teens, around 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build, dark blond hair and wearing a light grey Armani EA7 hooded top and dark grey jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Jo McCall from West Lothian CID said: “Thankfully the young man was uninjured in this incident, but he has been left understandably very shaken.

“I am eager to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident, and who may have seen any suspicious activity.

"I am particularly keen to trace a motorist on Mid Street who the victim may have approached.

READ MORE: Edinburgh police seize £1.2m worth of drugs over 6 months as 95 suspects arrested



“Equally, anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or has any information that can help our investigation, is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2458 of 27th June 2019, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For the leatest crime news from in and around Edinburgh and the Lothians - join our new Facebook group here.