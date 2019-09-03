Travel latest after fatal accident at foot of Leith Walk

Have your say

Motorists have been advised to steer clear of the foot of Leith Walk following a fatal accident.

A pedestrian was sadly killed in an accident involving a lorry at near the Newkirkgate shopping centre at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services are currently on the scene, with a police perimeter blocking traffic from all directions heading towards the Newkirkgate.

READ MORE: Man dead in lorry collision as police tape off all roads leading to foot of Leith Walk

All Lothian Buses services serving the foot of Leith Walk, Great Junction Street and Duke Street are subject to diversions until further notice.

The following bus services are currently affected, with full details to be found on the Lothian Buses website: 7; 10; 12; 14; 16; 21; 22; 25; 34; 35; and 49.

Due to the multiple road closures, motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect heavy delays near the scene of the accident.

Heavy traffic congestion has been witnessed on other corridors nearby, including Duncan Place, Links Place, Queen Charlotte Street, Commercial Street and Bonnington Road.

Pedestrians have also been advised by police to avoid the area if they can.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.