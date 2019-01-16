Tributes to “true gent” who died in Princes Street bank

Friends have rallied round to pay tribute after the tragic death of “gentleman” Michael Hodgson who died after collapsing in Barclays bank on Monday.

Stacey Clark, 30, described Michael as a true gentleman who will be greatly missed and said she was still in a state of shock after finding out the news online.

Thought to have collapsed following a heart problem in the Princes Street bank, friends and family are awaiting the result of the post mortem.

“I am still processing what has happened,” Stacey said. “He’d only had a medical in November and hadn’t long told me that his heart’s as strong as an ox. I thought everything was ok. He was such a good man, he used to babysit for my son Dylan all the time and would help out with money if we needed a hand.

“He was a very, very nice man, always went out of his way for people.

“An example of his generosity is him helping was helping out his next door neighbour who needed some help.

“He went in and cleaned it all up gave him money.

“He was just an all round gentleman – that’s the best way you could describe him.”

The 57-year-old former chef lived in Broomhouse and moved from Huddersfield to Edinburgh over five years ago had been welcomed into Stacey’s family after they met at Cooper’s Rest pub run by Stacey’s mum.

“The Cooper’s Rest family we called it.

“Michael was very chatty, loud and also liked a drink but was a very funny man too.

“He was also a very good cook and I have good memories of the last time he, TJ and I had a curry at his in November.”

Along with friend TJ Robertson, Stacey has been giving the blessing of Michael’s daughter Misha Louise to arrange the funeral.

She said: “I am arranging the funeral along with TJ as we were part of three best friends here. He was from Yorkshire and had a daughter and three sons, his daughter has given me permission to go ahead with arrangements as she’s still in England and can’t get through at the moment.”

Paramedics tried to save Mr Hodgson but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were also called but are not treating the death as suspicious.

Witnesses reported seeing about five police cars and an ambulance outside the bank.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a man at a bank in Princes Street.

“The incident happened around 10.45am on Monday, January 14.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator Fiscal.”