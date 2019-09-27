Two arrested after Clydesdale Bank staff in Musselburgh save pensioner from being scammed

TWO men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to trick an elderly man into handing over “a large amount of money.”

Staff were quick to contact police after seeing the vulnerable man withdraw suspiciously large amounts of cash from the Clydesdale Bank, High Street, Musselburgh, on Thursday.

The OAP told officers he received a phone call from a man claiming he had tax arrears and needed to make arrangements to pay them.

While police spoke with the elderly man, he received further phone calls telling him someone will be at his home address waiting to collect the payment.

Officers attended the area and arrested and charged two males, aged 21 and 22.

They are due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We would like to acknowledge the good work of the vigilant staff members who brought this to our attention and to the wider financial sector who are often the first to identify financial risk and vulnerability.

“We would like to remind our communities of the relevant safeguards they can take to prevent them becoming a victim of financial harm through bogus phone calls.

“Relevant safety advice can be found by clicking this link."