Two arrested after Musselburgh drugs bust

Two people have been charged after police discovered a significant amount of Class A drugs in Musselburgh.

A search warrant was executed at an address in the Kilwinning Terrace area on Thursday January 18 where over £3,000 of heroin was recovered.

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested and charged and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Andrew Harborow from Tranent Police Station said: “Drug supply and misuse can have a devastating impact of people’s lives and that of the local community.

“We continue to work hard to tackle drug crime in the East Lothian area and are committed to bringing those responsible before the courts.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug supply or activity in their area to contact us immediately.”

Anyone wishing to report drug crime in their area can do so by contacting Police Scotland via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.