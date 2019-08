Have your say

Two people have been arrested following a late night disturbance at a Lochend petrol station.

Police were called to the Jet garage on Restalrig Road at 11.42pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of two people creating a disturbance on the forecourt.



A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that both people involved were arrested.

One eyewitness reported seeing '5 or 6 police cars' in attendance.