Two cars stolen after Midlothian house broken into

Two cars were stolen following a break-in at a Midlothian house, leaving the victims 'deeply upset'.

The incident happened between 11.30pm on Sunday 14th July to 6.30am Monday 15th July.

A home in Wymet Gardens in Millerhill was broken into and a red Hyundai Tuscon and grey SAAB estate were stolen.

The Hyundai has registration number SL67YSP and the SAAB has registration number S4GRF.

Officers are investigating the incident as part of Operation Greenbay and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Russell Taylor from the Community Investigation Unit in Musselburgh said: "The victims are deeply upset that their home was entered and their two vehicles were stolen and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the cars and identify those responsible.

"We are progressing these inquiries as part of Operation Greenbay and anyone who believes they know the current whereabouts of the stolen Hyundai or Saab, or who saw any suspicious activity around Wymet Gardens, should contact police immediately.

Those with information can contact the CIU via 101 and quote incident number 0676 of 15th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.