Two men have been charged after police recovered 200kg of potentially dangerous fireworks from a storage unit in West Lothian.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have seized 200kg of fireworks from an East Calder storage unit and arrested two men, as officers seek to tackle disorder ahead of Bonfire Night. The force said that enquiries suggest the seized fireworks were intended to be used for “disorder and violence”.

The two men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested and charged as part of enquiries, intelligence-led searches that were carried out at properties in West Granton Road, West Pilton Lea, West Pilton Street, West Pilton Place and Bughtlin Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 24 October and the 25-year-old is scheduled to appear on Monday, 27 October.

Detective Inspector Steven Dick from Edinburgh Division CID said: “Our enquiries suggest the large quantity of fireworks seized was intended to be used for disorder and violence over the coming weeks.

“We know the significant impact the criminal use of fireworks has had on communities, vital services and emergency workers during the last few years, and this will not be tolerated.

“Officers will continue to gather intelligence and carry out enforcement and disruption action to prevent firework-related offences and bring to justice those who intend to cause fear and injury during the Bonfire Night period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw Bonfire night marred with violence as large groups wreaked havoc across the capital, with police and vehicles targetted during the night.

This year, fireworks will be banned in Balerno, Calton Hill, Corstorphine, Gracemount, Longstone, Moredun, Niddrie, Seafield and Sighthill between October 31 and November 9. People who break the law could receive a maximum penalty of £5,000 fine or face a six-month custodial sentence.

‘Dispersal zones’ will also be in place where police can tell groups of two or more people engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave a designated area for up to 24 hours. Officers may also be placed on some Lothian Buses services.