Two charged in East Lothian village for illegal off-road motorcycling

Two men have been charged for illegally riding off-road motorcycles in an East Lothian village.

Police were called to an area known locally as ‘Ormiston Bing,’ Ormiston, at about 2:30pm yesterday.

Two men, aged 28 and 23, were traced and charged by officers with driving without relevant insurance and both motorcycles were seized.

Police would like to remind the public that the area in question is a right of way and is accessed via a network of public paths. As such, use of such vehicles without relevant insurance is an offence to which you can be reported.

Police can be contacted on 101 to report any activity relating to illegal use of off road bikes.

READ MORE: Police to use off-road motorbikes to combat anti-social crime and theft

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital