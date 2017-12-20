Two hurt after motorbike hits car at 60mph in Edinburgh

Have your say

TWO MEN have been taken to hospital after a car was struck by a motorcycle doing 60mph.

The motorcyclist and a passenger in the car were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary this morning following the crash on Niddrie Mains Road.

The road was closed before reopening before 10am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.19am today to attend a road traffic collision on Niddrie Mains Road. We dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic response unit. The first unit arrived on scene within one minute.

“Two male patients were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”