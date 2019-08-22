Two men and woman charged after Edinburgh city centre pickpocketing incidents

Police have charged two men and a woman in connection with pickpocketing in Edinburgh city centre.

The incidents took place around the Castlehill area of the city in July and August.

Three people are due in court.

A 51-year-old man, 33-year-old man and 44-year-old woman are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday August 22nd.

Sergeant George Liddle, from the West End Police Station, said: "Edinburgh is a very busy place this time of year, and as part of Operation Summer City we have extra officers patrolling the city with a focus on acquisitive crimes such as pickpocketing.

"I must remind all residents and visitors to be vigilant and keep a close eye on your bags, mobile phones, purses, wallets and other belongings. Keep your bags closed, carry them to them front of your body and never leave them lying around.

"Anyone with information regarding pickpocketing activity are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."