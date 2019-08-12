Two men arrested after 93 bags of cocaine seized during first week of Edinburgh Festival

Two men have been arrested after police seized 93 wraps of cocaine during the first week of the Edinburgh Festival.

Police said the men, both aged 23, were arrested in connection with possessing 93 wraps of cocaine between them, with the drugs carrying a street value of up to £2,000.

Some of the drugs seized during the first week of the Edinburgh Festival. Pic: Police Scotland

Both men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday August 12th.

In their statement, police said a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with another incident and was found to have a small quality of cannabis and heroin in his possession. The heroin has a street value of £750. The man will also appear in Edinburgh Sherriff Court today.

Two other men, both in their 20s, have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after being caught with 125 Valium tablets between them.

Two 42-year-olds were also arrested for outstanding warrants and a small quantity of drugs.

The force said a specially trained team has been working with officers deployed for Edinburgh's Summer City to ensure the safety and security of those enjoying the annual event, as part of Project Servator

The statement adds: "The tactic aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

"The approach relies on unpredictable and highly visible police deployments, whilst at the same time, building a network of vigilance made up of business and community partners and the general public.

"The public have a vital role to play in helping the police by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right, for example an unattended item or someone acting suspiciously. Report suspicious activity immediately to a police officer or call us on 101."