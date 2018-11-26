Two men assaulted in early morning Cowgate attack

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the city centre.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 1am on Friday 26th October 2018 in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

A 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his head and body and a 24-year-old man was also assaulted and suffered a minor injury.

Detectives believe the man pictured can assist with their continuing inquiries and are urging anyone who recognises him, or the man himself, to come forward.

He is described as white, aged in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short blonde hair, a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and other tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white trainers and spoke with a Northern Irish accent.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was an unprovoked attack, which resulted in one man sustaining serious head injuries and another man suffering a facial injury.

“We are eager to trace the man pictured. Anyone who knows him or who has any information about this incident is asked to get in touch as soon as possible. We would urge the man himself to also contact us.

“Anyone with information can contact the Edinburgh Violence Reduction Unit via 101 and quote incident number 0997 of Friday 26 October or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”