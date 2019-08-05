Two men charged after woman in Kirkcaldy found with chest injury caused by 'air weapon'

Two men have been charged following a serious disturbance in Kirkcaldy over the weekend.

At around 1.55pm on Sunday 4th August, officers responded to a report of an ongoing incident where weapons had been presented amongst those involved.



Specialist and local resources attended and a 47-year-old woman was found with various injuries to her body, including an injury to her chest, which is believed to have been caused by an air weapon.

She was taken to the Victoria Hospital before later discharging herself.

Inquiries were carried out within Nicol Street and Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening, resulting in three arrests.

One person has been released without charge and the two men aged 36 and 21 have been held in custody and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday 6th August.

Police are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry in relation to this matter.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: "I want to stress again that this has been an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

"Two men have now been charged as part of this investigation, but we are continuing with our inquiries and I would urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information to contact police immediately. I would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted us and also all the officers involved.

"Crimes of violence will not be tolerated in the Kingdom and through Operation Path we will utilise all resources at our disposal to identify perpetrators of such offences and bring them to justice."