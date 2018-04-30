Two men charged over Leith Walk late night assault

Two men have been arrested and charged following a disturbance on Leith Walk in which three men were injured in the early hours of Saturday morning April 28.

The charged men, aged 33 and 32, are due before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

The incident happened in the early hours

Two of the injured men suffered bruising and a third suffered a number of cuts which required stitches.

READ MORE: WATCH: Man treated in Leith Walk after late-night “assault”

Police cordoned off the pavement of Leith Walk and interviewed potential witnesses as medics bandaged the alleged victim’s head shortly after 1am.