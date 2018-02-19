Two men in court over Edinburgh house robberies

TWO men have appeared separately at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on two charges of assault and robbery.

Kevin Tully, 31, first made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Kevin Drummond QC. The case was continued for further inquiry and Tully was remanded in custody.

Colin Lindsay, 21, later appeared on petition on two charges of assault and robbery. The case was continued for further inquiry and he was remanded in custody.

The appearances in court follow reports of robberies at a house in Currie on February 11th and in The Wisp on February 12th.