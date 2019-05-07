Two men killed after farm wall collapse near Falkirk named

Two men who died after a farm wall collapsed near Falkirk have been named by police.

They were 53-year-old Peter Walker from Blackburn and 48-year-old James Henderson, known as Paul, from Grangemouth.

The incident happened at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross at about 10:10am on Monday, May 6.

In a statement released today, police said: "The pair were undertaking maintenance work on a wall at a farm in the Whitecross area on Monday 6th May when it collapsed, fatally injuring them.

"Two other men, aged 21 and 36, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after they were also seriously injured.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and Police Scotland are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of this."

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Thomson, of Forth Valley CID, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of Peter and Paul, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident, at this very difficult time.

"A multi-agency investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and provide both men's loved ones, and their workmates, with the answers they require.

"If anyone believes they may have any information relevant to this inquiry then please come forward."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1081 of 6th May.