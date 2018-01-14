Two pedestrians injured in motorbike gang’s rampage through Edinburgh

Police are continuing to appeal for information today after a motorbike gang caused havoc through Edinburgh on Saturday morning.

Officers said one incident which happened in Drylaw around 1.30pm resulted in a collision involving two pedestrians who were slightly injured as a result.

They had reports of anti-social behaviour in the Milton Road and other areas of the city which began around 11.30am.

Other areas of the city affected were Drylaw, Portobello, Leith, the City Centre, Dalkeith Road and Craigmillar which involved a large group of off-road bikers.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson of Edinburgh south west said: “We take this type of behaviour extremely seriously and will use all the resources at our disposal to tackle it.

“Unfortunately the message is not getting through to these individuals despite several fatalities and serious injuries in the past months and years.

“I understand how frustrated the public are over this type of dangerous behaviour and we are grateful for their patience.

“I urge anyone with information that can assist us to trace those responsible to call us.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 1900 of 13th January.