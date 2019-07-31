Two people charged after tragic mother-of-two found dead in Shetland street

Have your say

Two people have been charged after a mother-of-two was discovered dead in a Shetland street.



The body of 40-year-old Tracy Walker was found outside a property in Lerwick in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene in the Ladies Drive area of the town around 2:05am after the alarm was raised.

It has been claimed locally that Ms Walker suffered a number of injuries, including a knife injury to the throat.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with Ms Walker's death have now been charged.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are both expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Ms Walker's family said in a statement: "We are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days offering their support.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss."

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Our thoughts are with Tracey's family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would again take the opportunity to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area and also thank those who have assisted our enquiries so far.

“Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact 101."

The island's main airport and harbour were monitored closely by police following the discovery of Ms Walker's body.

Ms Walker's brother Dell Smith paid tribute to the mother-of-two, saying: "She was the best human being you could meet."

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Ms Walker's father, Derek Smith, 73, said: "This is such a massive shock. It's hard to accept she's gone. Tracy was a very independent girl."

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell also expressed his shock at Ms Walker's death, commenting: “It is not something you would expect in Lerwick or Shetland.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who are affected by this death. It is clearly something that does not happen often in the islands.

“My understanding is the police are following a line of inquiry and members of the public should be reassured by this.”

Ms Walker's death was not the only tragedy to hit Shetland on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, an elderly woman died in hospital following an explosion at a house in Brae at around 2:15pm.

A teenage boy was also treated for minor injuries.

