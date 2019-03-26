Two teens charged following motorbike-related crime spree across north Edinburgh

TWO teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of crimes across the north of the city.

Offences took place in the West Pilton, Muirhouse, Cramond and Craigleith areas of the city.

Incidents include the theft of a moped along with an attempted robbery, a theft and an attempted break-in to a business.

Two 16-year-old males were arrested on Monday, March 25, and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 26. A report will also be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Community Inspector Jonny Elliot of Drylaw Police Station said: “Motorcycle and associated criminality is never acceptable and Edinburgh Division has taken a number of steps to tackle this behaviour through Operation Soteria.

“I would like to thank the community of North Edinburgh for their assistance during this investigation. It is clear to me from their reaction that this type of reckless behaviour is abhorred by local people.

“We continue to work in tandem with our partners in local government and the justice sector to reduce anti-social behaviour to continue to keep North Edinburgh a safe place to live and work.”

Those wishing to report anti-social behaviour or motorbike related crime can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

