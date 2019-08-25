Two ‘vulnerable’ kittens stolen from Edinburgh pet shelter in ‘despicable’ act

Staff at Lothian Cat Rescue were left “reeling” after two kittens were stolen from their Bonnyrigg offices.

The shelter issued an urgent appeal after the animals were taken on Saturday afternoon. They claimed there was CCTV footage of the incident, which has been passed to police.

A post on the shelter’s Facebook page claimed the kittens had been stolen by a group who had come into the centre asking to see their animals.

“Whilst they were being shown around, two of the party headed back towards our reception, entered our kitten pen and stole two of our kittens,” the post said. They continued: “These kittens were reserved for rehoming by other families, who are utterly distraught that “their” kittens currently won’t be heading home as planned.

“We want to get these kittens back. It is beyond comprehension that one would intentionally steal from another. Stealing vulnerable, living creatures from a charity is despicable.”