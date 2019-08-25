Two ‘vulnerable’ kittens stolen from Midlothian pet shelter recovered

Staff at Lothian Cat Rescue have been left “delighted” after two kittens stolen from their Bonnyrigg office were recovered.

The shelter issued an urgent appeal after the animals were taken on Saturday afternoon. They claimed there was CCTV footage of the incident, which was passed to police.

A post on the shelter’s Facebook page claimed the kittens had been stolen by a group who had come into the centre asking to see their animals.

“Whilst they were being shown around, two of the party headed back towards our reception, entered our kitten pen and stole two of our kittens,” the post said. They continued: “These kittens were reserved for rehoming by other families, who are utterly distraught that “their” kittens currently won’t be heading home as planned.”

The shelter has lauded “great on-the-ground detective work” from staff and volunteers for safely recovering the kittens, aged seven and 11 weeks, house to which they had been taken.