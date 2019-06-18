Undercover cops and CCTV deployed to catch Calton Hill graffiti yobs

Police are investigating a series of racial and homophobic graffiti incidents in the Calton Hill area of the city - and undercover officers have been deployed to catch the culprits.

Officers were first called on June 6th after offensive graffiti was discovered on Jacobs Ladder Steps.

The graffiti at Jacob's Ladder.

READ MORE: Homophobic and Nazi graffiti appears on historic Edinburgh landmark Jacob's Ladder

READ MORE: Swastikas daubed on tombs in historic Edinburgh cemetery

The blue writing, which read 'No more gays' followed by the Nazi Swastika symbol, was posted on social media and flagged up to Edinburgh Council.

And at the weekend, the Evening News reported on how graffiti had been scrawled across graves in one of Edinburgh's most historic cemeteries. Filth scrawled on the tombs and monuments of a war hero and leading lights from the city’s past in New Calton Burial Ground include swastikas and sexually offensive terms.

Local councillors have described the graffiti as "utterly deplorable" and "extremely offensive."

In a statement released today, police said they were investigating the incidents which they believe took place overnight.

Some of the graffiti sprawled across the burial ground. Pic:

Sergeant David Tench, from the West End Police Station, said: "We are taking these incidents very seriously and we are working closely with our partners in Edinburgh City Council to ensure that the graffiti is cleaned off quickly.

"We have now deployed plain clothes police officers in the area and increased our high visibility patrols in an effort to identify those responsible.

“We have also requested a temporary CCTV camera to be installed in the area to assist our enquiries.

“We take all types of hate crime seriously and this type of conduct will not be tolerated.

“We are requesting that anyone who may have any information regarding the graffiti to come forward by calling ‘101’ and quoting incident number 863 of the 6th of June or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."