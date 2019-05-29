Unexploded grenade forces Liberton Brae in Edinburgh into lockdown

Have your say

Police are currently dealing with the discovery of an unexploded grenade in Edinburgh which has forced a street into lockdown.

Police Scotland were called at 12.20pm today (Wednesday) to Liberton Brae in Liberton to reports of an enexploded grenade being found close to Liberton Cemetery.

The road has been closed and officers are working with the Explosive ordnance Disposal (EOD).

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called to reports of an unexploded grenade on Liberton Brae around 12.20pm this afternoon.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal were been called in to access the situation.

"The road has been closed off as a precaution."

More to follow.