Up to 20 police officers plus dog unit attend ongoing incident at Moredun - reports

POLICE officers are in attendance this evening at an ongoing incident in the south of the Capital.

A large police presence has been reported in Moredunvale Road close to the Moredun high rise flats.

Eight police vehicles and up to 20 officers arrived on the scene this evening, it has been reported.

Speaking to the Evening News, one eyewitness said officers arrived at around 6.30pm.

They added that police accompanied by a dog unit recovered what looked like a t-shirt.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

More to follow as we get it...

