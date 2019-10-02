Urgent appeal for missing 86-year-old East Lothian man last seen 6 hours ago

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 86-year-old man from Prestonpans.

Charles White was last seen on Wednesday at 1pm in Johnny Moat Place.

Charles is wearing a grey blazer suit jacket, dark red jumper with a dress shirt and dark coloured dress trousers.

He also wears two hearing aids and has an obvious dark mark on his forehead.

In a statement released this evening, the force said: "Police and his family are concerned, please call 101 if you see him and quote incident number 2726 of 2 October."