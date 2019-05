Have your say

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Edinburgh who was last seen over 24 hours ago.

Ellie Ross from Wester Hailes was last seen at 10:30am on May 30th.

Missing teen Ellie Ross. Pic: Police Scotland

She is described as 5ft 1ins in height, of slim build with long dark brown hair, a nose piercing and braces.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 4235 of 20/05/2019.