Urgent appeal to find missing 22-year-old Haddington man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 22-year-old man who has been reported missing in the Haddington area.

Daryl Flockhart was last seen in Queens Avenue at about 5pm on Tuesday, May 14th.

In a statement released this evening, police said: "There is growing concern for his welfare and he has not been seen or heard of since."

Daryl is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top and black jogging bottoms.

Inspector Helen Miller, of Haddington Police Station, said: "We're eager to establish Daryl’s whereabouts as soon as possible and are asking for the public's help as part of this.

"His family are very worried about him and we'd urge anyone who believes they may have seen Daryl since this time to contact us."

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1144 of 15 May 2019.