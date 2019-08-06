Urgent appeal to find missing 73-year-old woman in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 73-year-old woman who was last spotted five days ago in Edinburgh.

Helen Lulkowicz was last seen in Lindsay Road in the north of the city, at about 10:30am on Thursday August 1st.

Helen Lulkowicz. Pic: Police Scotland.

In a statement released today, police said there are "growing concerns" for her welfare.

Helen is described as white, of slim build and about 5ft 1ins in height with long grey hair. She was wearing dark trousers, a black jacket and was carrying a grey rucksack/shoulder bag and a red bag.

Anyone who may have seen Helen since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4388 of the 3rd August 2019.