Urgent appeal to find missing 83-year-old woman with dementia in Edinburgh

Police are appealing to find a missing 83-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary this morning.

Joyce Shand was last seen at about 6:45am on Wednesday, May 29th, and it is believed she may have taken the number 21 Lothian bus service from there to the Gyle Centre.

Joyce Shand. Pic: Police Scotland

Joyce has links to the east of the city and is known to frequently visit the Costa Coffee outlets in the Gyle Centre and in the Tesco supermarket at Corstorphine. She is also known travel to Musselburgh, often visiting charity shops there.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall with silver grey hair, and was last seen wearing a red-burgundy coloured jacket. She also wears glasses and is likely to be carrying a large ‘bag for life.’

Police said that concern is growing for Joyce’s welfare and urged anyone who may have seen here to contact the force.

Sergeant David Hughes, from Howdenhall Police Station, said: “Joyce is known to use public transport and uses the bus service to travel across the city.

“We would ask the public to be vigilant and report any sightings of her to officers immediately, especially those visiting the Gyle Centre or shopping areas of Corstorphine.

“Anyone who has seen, or spoken to Joyce, since 6.45am this morning, should get in touch with officers immediately.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0640 of 29 May.