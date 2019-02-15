Urgent appeal to find missing autistic Edinburgh man, 20, who may be barefoot and wearing ‘blue onesie’

Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal to help trace a missing 20-year-old man with autism who may be barefoot and wearing a blue onesie.

Sean Scott was last seen at an address in the Lochend Castle Barns area at 1am on Friday, February 15 and was reported missing earlier this morning.

Sean Scott was last seen at 1am this morning. Pic: Police Scotland

Inquiries have established that the 20-year-old may have been in the areas around Bristo Square and Surgeons’ Hall around 7.15am this morning, possibly heading towards the University buildings.

Sean is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with short light-brown hair. He may be wearing a blue onesie and not have any shoes on.

It is believed he is carrying an orange Sainsbury’s carrier bag, grey rucksack and yellow headphones.

Inspector Colin Fordyce, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “Sean suffers from autism are we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“He has access to a bus pass and uses the bus network around the city, and also regularly walks between places.

“I’d urge the public and businesses to keep an eye out for Sean across the city, and report any sightings of him to officers immediately.

“He may appear frightened or disorientated and we’d ask the public to be mindful of this.

“Anyone with any information that can help us trace Sean is asked to contact us immediately.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0817 of 15 February.

