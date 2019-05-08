Urgent appeal to find missing Edinburgh boy, 15

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a missing 15-year-old Edinburgh boy last seen three days ago.

Jay Begbie, 15, was last seen at around 6.30pm on Sunday 5 May in the Doo’Cot Brae area of Alloa, Clackmannanshire, and was believed to have been in the Tillicoultry area at around 1.30am on Monday 6 May.

Jay Begbie

Jay, who lives in Edinburgh, is known to frequent the Howdenhall, Calder Road and Wester Hailes areas of the capital.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim build with light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black Armani zip-up tracksuit top, green jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Jay, or knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible and quote incident number 4600 of 5 May.