Urgent appeal to find missing Manchester woman who may be in Edinburgh

Police in Greater Manchester have launched an urgent appeal to help find a woman who may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Georgina O’Brien, 38, was last seen at her home in Brookfield Avenue in Timperley, Trafford at around noon on Sunday, 6 January.

She is white, of a slim build with long dark hair and was last seen wearing a light blue woolly hat.

Officers believe she may be in Edinburgh but have encouraged people everywhere to contact them immediately if they see her.

Edinburgh Police say they are assisting with the search for Georgina.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 7573 or Edinburgh Police on 101 quoting incident 0287 of 8th January 2019.

