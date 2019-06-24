Urgent appeal to find missing Musselburgh man

Concerns are growing for a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing from Musselburgh.

Craig Parry was last seen at an address in the Windsor Park Terrace area at about 6:40am on Monday, June 24th - but he has failed to return home or make contact with anyone since.

Craig Parry. Police Scotland

Police inquiries have established that Mr Parry was in the area close to RS McColl's on the High Street in Musselburgh at about 1:15pm this afternoon.

In a statement, police said that officers are "growing increasingly concerned" for his welfare and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, with short dark hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing a dark coloured body-warmer, stonewashed jeans and blue trainers. He is thought to be carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Inspector Helen Miller, from Musselburgh Police Station, said: “Craig does not have access to a vehicle and is likely to be travelling on foot or on public transport.

"I’d ask members of the public in the Musselburgh and surrounding areas to report any sightings of Craig to us as soon as possible.

"Anyone who has seen, or spoken to Craig, since 6:40am this morning, or who knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact officers immediately."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2818 of 24th June.