Urgent appeal to find missing West Lothian man last seen 4 days ago

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen in Livingston four days ago.

Patrick King was last spotted at The Centre shopping complex at about 7pm on Saturday, July 13th.

Patrick King. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, police said: "It is out of character for him not to have contacted his family and they are growing increasingly concerned for him."

Patrick is described as a white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, white trainers and a dark rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Livingston Police Station on the police non-emergency number, 101, quoting incident number 1772 of the 17th July 2019.