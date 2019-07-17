Urgent appeal to find missing West Lothian man last seen 4 days ago

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen in Livingston four days ago.
Patrick King was last spotted at The Centre shopping complex at about 7pm on Saturday, July 13th.
In a statement, police said: "It is out of character for him not to have contacted his family and they are growing increasingly concerned for him."
Patrick is described as a white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, white trainers and a dark rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Livingston Police Station on the police non-emergency number, 101, quoting incident number 1772 of the 17th July 2019.