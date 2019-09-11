Urgent appeal to trace missing Lochend man last seen leaving Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Police are "growing concerned" for an Edinburgh man who was last seen leaving hospital on Tuesday night.

Ian Aitken, 55, from Lochend was last spotted at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at about 8pm on Tuesday, September 10th.

Ian Aitken. Pic: Police Scotland

READ MORE: Firefighters battle van and bin fire behind Edinburgh pub

He is described as white, of heavy build and about 5ft 9ins in height with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up hoody, light grey buttoned up top, dark jeans, trainers and green floral socks.

Inspector Keith Watson, from Leith Police Station, said: “We are growing concerned for Ian since he left hospital. Anyone who may have seen Ian since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland. I’d also urge Ian himself to get in touch with us to confirm he is safe."

Those with information can contact police via (101) and quote incident number 3609 of 10/09/2019.