Urgent appeal to trace missing East Lothian man, 56, who may have travelled to Edinburgh

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 56-year-old man from East Lothian.

William Watson was last seen on the High Street, Prestonpans at about 11:30am on Saturday November 2nd.

In a statement, police said there is "concern for his welfare" as he has not been seen or heard since.

William Watson. Pic: Police Scotland.

William is described as 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build, receding brown hair and has a number of tattoos on his arms and legs. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Sergeant Ross Blair, of East Lothian Response Policing, said: “William has links to the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh where he may have travelled to by bus.

"This is completely out of character from William and we would urge anyone who may have any information to contact us to help trace his whereabouts."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1446 of 4 November 2019.