Urgent police appeal after Leith teenager Saffron Anderson goes missing

Saffron Anderson, 17, was last seen on Portland Street around 2.30am on Thursday.

The Leith resident is described as a white female with a slim build and around 5'6 in height, with auburn hair possibly dyed black.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

She also has links to the city centre and Wester Hailes.

