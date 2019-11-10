Urgent police appeal after Leith teenager Saffron Anderson goes missing

Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in the early hours of Thursday November 7.

By Elsa Maishman
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 9:47 am
Updated Sunday, 10th November 2019, 10:19 am
Saffron Anderson, 17.

Saffron Anderson, 17, was last seen on Portland Street around 2.30am on Thursday.

The Leith resident is described as a white female with a slim build and around 5'6 in height, with auburn hair possibly dyed black.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

She also has links to the city centre and Wester Hailes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0314 of 7th November 2019