Urgent police appeal as concerns grow for missing Edinburgh man

Police are appealing to the public to help find a missing 37-year-old man from Edinburgh.

Paul Middleton was last seen in the Little France area of the city at about 3:50am on Wednesday, June 5th.

Paul Middleton has been reported missing. Pic: Police Scotland

He is described as being as a white, 6ft 4ins tall, with short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured hooded top, grey cotton jogging bottoms with a white stripe down each leg and white trainers.

Inspector Robertson, from Howdenhall Police Station, said: "Paul has been reported missing following concerns for his welfare and the Police are increasingly worried about him. We have a number of police resources looking for Paul and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. "

Anyone who may have seen Paul since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0391 of 5th June 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.