Vandals smash police car at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while officers deal with midnight emergency

Vandals have smashed up a police car while officers were helping someone in need of medical attention at the Royal Infirmary.

The incident occurred yesterday between 12.10am and 1.30am while two officers were at the hospital dealing with someone who required medical attention.

The attack happened at the Royal Infirmary. Picture: TSPL

A marked police car was damaged by someone throwing an item through its window.

East Lothian Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell said: "This kind of behaviour is completely irresponsible and means a vital police resource is now off the road while it is repaired.

"To target a marked police car while it is parked at a hospital shows a complete lack of respect for the job emergency services do and this cannot be tolerated.

" If anyone was at or around the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary during the early hours of Wednesday morning and saw anything suspicious, or has any information regarding this incident please contact us on 101 quoting incident 117 of 19th June 2019."