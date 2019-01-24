Vandals target Just Eat cycles station in Leith

Have your say

Vandals have wrecked a set of bike stands in Leith used for Edinburgh’s Just East cycles scheme.

This new picture shows that most of the parking stations - some of which have been ripped out of their metal base - have had to be covered or taped up, with just one stand left for a single bike.

The street cycle station is located outside of the old Leith Academy building at the bottom of Easter Road.

The picture, posted today on the I Love Leith Facebook page, has drawn plenty of angry reaction on social media.

One follower, Teresa Potts, wrote: ”What a total embarassment, these bikes are all around London and never have I seen any vandalised or covered up parking stations.

“What’s the matter with these people”

Christopher Boe said: “How embarrasing.”

Lee Purves McVicar said: “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Euan Clark said: “Hopefully they’ll just be removed.”

An initial 200 branded Just Eat Cycles were introduced from September 17 last year at sites across the city, increasing to 1,000 bikes by the end of 2018 and more to follow in 2019.

Some questioned the tie in with a fastfood multinational for sending mixed messages on healthy lifestyles.

But bosses heralded the sponsorship deal for keeping rental levels down to £3-a-day for hourly shuttle rides across the Capital.

