Vandals wanted after more than 30 cars trashed in Northfield

An appeal has been issued following a spate of vandalism to more than 30 vehicles in the Northfield area.

Some time between 1.30am and 6.30am on Sunday 23rd June, more than 30 cars, which were parked on Northfield Avenue and Northfield Broadway were damaged.

All of the affected vehicles sustained scratches to the paintwork and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information has been urged by police to come forward.

Inspector Peter Jones from Craigmillar Police Station said: “The culprits for these incidents have caused several hundreds of pounds worth of damage to these cars and the owners will either need to make claims on their insurance or fork out their own cash as a result.

“Crimes like this are not just a bit of harmless fun. They are mindless acts of vandalism that have a financial implication for the victims and they are totally unacceptable.”